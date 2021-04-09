Indore: School time cut to 3 hours from 8, timetable for class 9, 11 cancelled

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): School time was changed for senior school students cutting school timing to 3 hours on Friday. As per orders, classes will only be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon till further orders.

Citing the impact of coronavirus outbreak on studies and limitation of online classes, the order was released. In the order, Public Education Commissioner Jaishree Kiyawat said, “School principals can set different timings for different classes at their level. But due to changes in circumstances in the state and in different districts due to rising cases of corona, the old time table is being cancelled. Along with this, school time has also been reduced from 9 am to 12 noon. These orders will remain in effect till the coming new orders.”

Time-table for class 9th & 11th cancelled

The timetable for conducting annual exams of class 9th and 11th and for pre-board exams of class 10th and 12th was released earlier. However, due to coronavirus second wave and changes in circumstances, the time table has been terminated for now.

The school heads will determine the day for collecting answer sheets from students.

The teachers of schools will evaluate the answer sheets. If teachers want, they can take answer copies home. School principal will ensure that the examination results are displayed by April 30.

Preparations underway

The question papers will be distributed in the school to students of government schools for the annual examinations of class 9th and 10th and for the 10th and 12th pre-board examinations. Following the lockdown protocol, schools will remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays.

Students living in the hostel will be able to get question papers and answer sheets from any of the nearby schools. They will submit answer books in the same school. The school concerned will evaluate the student and provide marks to parents in school premises.