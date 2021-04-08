Madhya Pradesh: School Education minister says schools up to Class VIII will not open from April 15

BHOPAL: Schools up to Class VIII will not be opened from April 15 in view of the increasing number of cases of coronavirus cases across the state. School education minister Inder Singh Parmar made the above announcement on Thursday while talking to a section of the media. Parmar said that there was a sudden spurt in corona-positive cases across the state. Children could not be put at risk in this condition, he said, adding that schools up to Class VIII would not be reopened from April 15.

The school education department had, in its earlier circular, ordered that all schools would remain closed till April 15. This date has now been extended. Official orders are expected in a day or two.

Replying to a question on the board examinations for students of Classes X and XII, Parmar said that, considering the unexpected hike in the number of corona patients across the state, things were not favourable for the conduct of the board examinations.

However, a decision on holding the board examinations will be taken at a high-level meeting expected to be held on Monday. Sources in the school education department confirmed that the officials were in favour of deferring the board examinations—at least for the present.