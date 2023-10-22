Indore: School Student Molested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly molested by a man, according to police source. It is learnt that one Jitendra came to her residence after she returned from her school on Friday.

The accused requested the victim to allow him inside. She stared at her for some time but later gestured for her to come over. According to her family members, the accused sat next to her and tried to grab her.

Shocked by his behaviour, she screamed and the accused fled. Subsequently, her parents lodged a complaint with the police. DSP (HQ) Umakant Choudhary said the police will take appropriate action.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed As Mini Truck Falls Into Gorge In Khargone

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)