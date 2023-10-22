 Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed As Mini Truck Falls Into Gorge In Khargone
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: 3 Killed As Mini Truck Falls Into Gorge In Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed As Mini Truck Falls Into Gorge In Khargone

The accident took place on Saturday night near Jamghat under Mandleshwar police station limits, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed when a mini truck fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night near Jamghat under Mandleshwar police station limits, an official said.

The driver of the mini truck, carrying iron pipes and other goods, lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell into the deep gorge, Mandleshwar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said.

After being alerted by villagers, a police team rushed to the spot, but by the time help reached there, three men on board the truck had died, he said.

The deceased were yet to be identified, the police said. 

Read Also
MP: Anuppur To See Fight Between Politician, Former Bureaucrat
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: School Student Molested

Indore: School Student Molested

Indore: Eight Involved In Drugs Supply Sent To Bhopal Jail

Indore: Eight Involved In Drugs Supply Sent To Bhopal Jail

Indore: Tulsi Silawat Has One Car, Home, Agricultural Land And Shop

Indore: Tulsi Silawat Has One Car, Home, Agricultural Land And Shop

MP Election 2023: BJP Candidate Tulsi Silawat, One Independent Candidate File Nominations 

MP Election 2023: BJP Candidate Tulsi Silawat, One Independent Candidate File Nominations 

MP: Interstate Arms Dealers Arrested, Firearms Seized In Sendhwa

MP: Interstate Arms Dealers Arrested, Firearms Seized In Sendhwa