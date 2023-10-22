MP: Anuppur To See Fight Between Politician, Former Bureaucrat

Ramesh Singh |

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): All political parties have fielded their candidates from Anuppur assembly constituency, but ruling BJP and opposition Congress engaged in a direct contest.

Therefore, the constituency is set to see a keen contest in the upcoming election.

Bishahu Lal Singh

The BJP has fielded cabinet minister Bishahu Lal Singh, and the Congress has given a ticket to Ramesh Singh who resigned from the post of deputy collector and joined the Congress.

So, the contest is between Bishahu Lal and Ramesh Singh for whom it will be difficult to pacify the angry party men.

Bishahu Lal has won from this constituency on Congress tickets. He is called a Chanakya of Anuppur.

Bishahu Lal, who was a Congress legislator, switched over to the BJP in 2020 when the Congress government led by Kamal Nath fell and the BJP formed the government.

He won the by-election on the BJP ticket. According to sources, he still holds sway over many Congress workers in the constituency.

The most important task of Bishahu Lal is to pacify chairman of Coal Development Authority Ramlal.

But the contest between a former bureaucrat and a politician will be interesting.

Ramesh Singh joined the Congress three years ago after resigning from the post of deputy collector. He has to pacify the rebels and keep an eye on the internal squabbling which may damage his chances.

The BJP and the Congress have rebels, but the party that will be able to check rebellion will have a better chance to win.

(With inputs from Neeraj Dwivedi)