 Indore: School gets bomb threat; it’s a prank say police
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 12:32 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A private school received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises.

Police officials said on Monday that the email, which was received on April 14.

A message was sent to the email address of the school at around 9 am on Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and it would explode in three hours, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said.

"As April 14 was a public holiday because of Ambedkar Jayanti, the school staff read the threatening email on April 15 and lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered," the official said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a prank, but we are investigating it with the help of cyber crime squad, he said.

A bomb disposal squad of the police searched the school premises, but found nothing.

