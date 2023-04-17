Passengers demand to extend Indore-Jaipur Express to Khatu Shyam

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The passengers have demanded to extend express train Indore-Jaipur till Khatu Shyam temple, according to Nai Duniya.

A large number of pilgrims from Indore and surrounding districts visit Khatu Shyam. Regular trains are not available from Indore for these passengers to reach Khatu Shyam. Indore Bikaner weekly special train runs only on Saturday, causing inconvenience to passengers. This train is available from Indore to Khatu Shyam, which leaves Indore every Saturday at 1.40 pm. This train drops passengers at Ringas Railway Station near Khatu Shyam at 02:00 AM.

Indore-Jaipur Express operates twice a week. This train leaves from Indore on Saturday and Monday. It leaves Indore at 10:00 PM and reaches Jaipur the next day at 7:45 AM via Kota. It operates on Friday and Sunday from Jaipur. It leaves Jaipur at 9:05 PM and reaches Indore at 6:40 AM.

Therefore, a demand has been made to run the Indore-Jaipur Express up to Khatu Shyam Temple.