Indore: School Education Department to announce Class 5th, Class 8th board examinations results today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students in the city experience panic, excitement and nervousness as the School Education Department is going to announce Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations results at 2.55 pm on Friday.

Many students approach student helpline numbers seeking counselling and help as it was the first board examination for these students.

Himanshu Jadeja, a student of Class 8, said, “I usually score well in examinations but I am scared of not doing so well as usual in board examinations.” He was nervous during the examination as he had just recovered from COVID-19 infection during the third wave.

Another student Aishwarya R said, “I am scared of not scoring as well as normal. I gave my best but I am panicking now.”

A student of Class 5, Keshav Keshari said, “I have only heard that board examination results are often shocking or surprising. I hope they are surprising to me.”

Some helpline officials shared that most calls received were from students seeking help in dealing with results. “Students were afraid of failing a subject, often it was English,” the official said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:02 PM IST