Indore: Demand to extend last date of GSTR-4 filing to September 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite expiry of due date (April 30) of filing GSTR-4 return, there are thousands of traders who could not file their returns in time. The tax consultants have demanded an extension of the due date to September 30.



The demand was placed before the state GST commissioner Lokesh Jatav by the tax consultants of the city. Ashwin Lakhotia, president of MP Tax Law Bar Association informed that Composition Dealers had to file their annual return GSTR-4 of the financial year 2021-22 by April 30, 2022.

But there are thousands of traders across the state who failed to file the return by the due date. Lakhotia said that we have urged state GST commissioner Jatav to present a proposal to the central and state governments and the GST Council for extension of the time limit to September 30, 2022, for online submission.

Recently, the traders are facing various technical problems in the GST common portal and since all the implementation of GST provisions is mandatorily conducted through the common portal, the traders should be given more time.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Court asks NGOs to prove locus standi on criminal appeal of UCIL

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 08:52 AM IST