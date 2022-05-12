Bhopal: Court asks NGOs to prove locus standi on criminal appeal of UCIL

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): District and Sessions Court on Thursday, asked the non-government organizations (NGOs) working for gas victims to prove their locus standi on appeal of criminal case filed by Union Carbide limited (UCIL)’s board of directors and accused in the case.

Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangharsh Sahayog Samiti (BGPSSS) co-convener, ND Jayaprakash argued in the court, “I am guardian of gas victims and so have the right to intervene in the matter. We, NGOs, have been assisting the prosecution since the beginning. The Supreme Court has asked to listen to the gas victims and so we are standing here on their behalf.”

Not satisfied with his argument, principal District Judge Giribala Singh asked Jaiprakash to put up the document or order of higher authority (High Court or Supreme Court) who had appointed him (Jaiprakash) as guardian of the gas victims.

“There are 5 lakh gas victims so there should not be 5 lakh guardians on behalf of each and every one in the appeal matter. But the unfortunate part of the case is that all NGOs are jumping into the matter which is not justified. NGOs will have to prove their locus standi in the matter,” the judge said

Meanwhile, Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA) has replied to petition filed on behalf of J Mukund, one of accused, under Section 464 CrPC for quashing of his conviction or in the alternative for reframing of limited, relevant and precise charges and for appropriate direction for a new trial in the matter.

In its reply, BGIA said, “ the present application is frivolous, untenable in law and has been filed with a mala fide intention during the pendency of criminal appeal challenging the conviction order which was passed on June 7,2010 by the then Chief Judicial Magistrate. Secondly, it has been filed after 12 years after conviction order so it shows that the applicant is trying to derail the pending appeal proceeding by filing this frivolous application.

Advocate Ajay Gupta, who appeared on behalf of union carbide corporation limited, said, “The court has asked NGOs about their locus standi. Next hearing is on July 29.”

ALSO READ Bhopal: Congress demands special state assembly session on OBC quota in local bodies

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:30 PM IST