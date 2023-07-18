Indore: School Chale Hum Campaign Starts In District

Principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey telling students about Chandrayaan at CM Rise Higher Secondary School in Musakhedi on Monday. | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Principal secretary (energy) Sanjay Dubey reached CM Rise Higher Secondary School in Musakhedi and gave lesson on Chandrayaan to students as a three-day School Chale Hum campaign focused on the theme ‘Meeting the Future’ started in Indore district with public participation on Monday.

As part of the campaign, Dubey, nominated by the state government for Indore district, reached CM Rise Higher Secondary School, Musakhedi and taught mathematics and science lessons to the students and told them the mantras of success.

Dubey taught Mathematics and Science lessons to the Class 10 children. He gave detailed information to them about the functioning of Chandrayaan. He told the children how science and mathematics are important in launching Chandrayaan. He explained in detail to the children about gravity, velocity and motion, pressure, external force etc.

Dubey discussed with the teachers and motivated them to provide quality education to the children. Collector Ilayaraaja T has given the responsibility of taking to all Class I and II officials of going to school any one day during the three-day and do period teaching.

As many as 98 Class I and II officials have been roped into the task of teaching students in schools.

Public representatives and officers can also reach these schools and communicate with the children during the said three days.

MLA Mahendra Hardia presided over the programme organised at Musakhedi School. District Panchayat chief executive officer Vandana Sharma, district project coordinator CS Dharve, district education officer Manglesh Vyas, assistant director education Pooja Saxena and other officers and public representatives were present in the programme.

Hardia said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to improve government schools. “Under this, CM Rise School Scheme has been started by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The results of this scheme have started bearing fruits. Through this scheme, students will get quality education and facilities like in private schools. This will greatly benefit the children of the needy families of the society,” he added.

Addressing the programme, Dubey said that he has come here as a parent and teacher. “Vidyadan scheme was started when I was the divisional commissioner in Indore. Under this scheme, I taught the children of this school.

The children gave better results by studying hard and honestly. It is heartening to see that the results of this school are showing improvement,” he said. He also felicitated the talented students of the school.

