e-Paper Get App

Indore: Schedule for poll training in counting, distribution fixed

Action will be taken against those who absent themselves at the training

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the Indore Municipal Corporation elections, the District Election Office has fixed the schedule for training in polling material distribution, polling and counting. Extensive preparations are going on for the urban body elections in the district. The officers and employees associated with the elections are being trained in different phases. The dates for the forthcoming training in voting material distribution and polling have also been fixed.

According to the schedule, on June 29, the first training program of the team providing voting material is being organised at room No. 210 in the collector’s office. Similarly, on July 2, the second training of the team providing polling material in Ravindra Natya Grah will be held in room No. 102 of the collector’s office election on June 22. From June 27 to July 1, the second training programme of the polling parties was fixed at the Holkar Science College. On July 2, the first training of counting teams will be organised at the Holkar Science College. And, on July 10, the second training of the counting teams will be organised at the Holkar Science College.

Collector and district election officer Manish Singh has directed that all officers and employees should be present in their respective training programmes. Action will be taken against officers and employees who are absent.

Read Also
Indore: Bank of Maharashtra to introduce 24x7 multi-functional kiosks
article-image
HomeIndoreIndore: Schedule for poll training in counting, distribution fixed

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BJP leader Narayan Rane writes to BMC chief over delay in distributing educational materials...

Mumbai: BJP leader Narayan Rane writes to BMC chief over delay in distributing educational materials...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

For 3 crore kids, no tales of a first-grader to tell

For 3 crore kids, no tales of a first-grader to tell

PM Modi's Big Order: Jobs for 10 lakh in 1.5 yrs

PM Modi's Big Order: Jobs for 10 lakh in 1.5 yrs

Railways to run two special trains between Mumbai and Shalimar

Railways to run two special trains between Mumbai and Shalimar