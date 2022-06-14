Indore: Schedule for poll training in counting, distribution fixed

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the Indore Municipal Corporation elections, the District Election Office has fixed the schedule for training in polling material distribution, polling and counting. Extensive preparations are going on for the urban body elections in the district. The officers and employees associated with the elections are being trained in different phases. The dates for the forthcoming training in voting material distribution and polling have also been fixed.

According to the schedule, on June 29, the first training program of the team providing voting material is being organised at room No. 210 in the collector’s office. Similarly, on July 2, the second training of the team providing polling material in Ravindra Natya Grah will be held in room No. 102 of the collector’s office election on June 22. From June 27 to July 1, the second training programme of the polling parties was fixed at the Holkar Science College. On July 2, the first training of counting teams will be organised at the Holkar Science College. And, on July 10, the second training of the counting teams will be organised at the Holkar Science College.

Collector and district election officer Manish Singh has directed that all officers and employees should be present in their respective training programmes. Action will be taken against officers and employees who are absent.