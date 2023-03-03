Indore: Satpura National Park wins Best Wildlife Destination award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As we celebrate World Wildlife Day on March 3, Madhya Pradesh, known for its rich flora and fauna, has added another feather in its cap with Best Wildlife Destination award. Satpura National Park won Best Wildlife Destination award, which was presented by Union minister of state for culture and parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

On behalf of Madhya Pradesh, field director L Krishnamurthy and assistant manager tourism board Neelam Rawat received the award. The duo said that award will act as an inspiration to develop more facilities for tourists in Satpura National Park.

Apart from tigers, various wild animals including leopard, Indian bison, Indian giant squirrel, sambar, cheetah, deer, nilgai, langur, bear, wild boar are easily cited during the safari here. Satpura Tiger Reserve is also a habitat for arboreal mammals such as flying squirrels, giant squirrels, leaf-nosed bats, and many more.

The park features as a historical and archaeological important site with over 300 ancient caves. Panchmarhi, a popular hill-station in the state, has the nearest bus stand and also the entrance to the sanctuary.

First-ever non-invasive Rapid Estimation

Furthermore, MP nails it by being the first ever to conduct non-invasive method for rapid estimation of amphibian population in India. First-ever comprehensive amphibian inventory was done based on an integrated approach from Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh.

NMNH and its regional centres set up thematic/online exhibitions such as Air pollution, Save the Sea Turtles, ‘Bats of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh for general public to enhance their knowledge on environmental awareness and sensitisation.

Some unique wildlife achievements of MP

MP has highest tiger population in India and is the Tiger State of the country.

The state is also home to the only white tiger sanctuary.

MP has highest leopard population in India and is the Leopard State of the country.

MP has highest Ghariyal population in India and is the Ghariyal State of the country.

A forest-rich state, Madhya Pradesh is a haven for wildlife spotting and has been adding to its green cover. A survey by the Forest Survey of India says that the forest cover in Madhya Pradesh increased to 77482.49 sq km!