Indore: DAVV seeks 3-year balance sheet as colleges mull fee hike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has sought balance sheets of last three years from colleges as they were mulling the increment of fees after reading a circular issued by Department of Higher Education which stated that the fees can be increased on the approval from competent authority.

A couple of years ago, the state government had granted the right to the universities for deciding the fee structure of colleges.

A day after the Department of Higher Education (DHE) issued the circular regarding fee hike with the permission from competent authority, the colleges started approaching DAVV seeking its permission to increase the fees from session 2023-24.

The university in return said that it would soon convene a meeting for deciding the fee structure but before that it sought balance sheets from the colleges to ascertain their earnings and expenditure.

Pvt colleges fix fees on their own

Private colleges have been fixing the fees of their courses on their own so far. For the first time in 2017,

Devi Ahilya University formed a committee to regulate fees when the issue of arbitrary fees was raised in the coordination committee meeting. But, this committee never regulated the fee under the influence of the education mafia. Six months ago, director of college development council at DAVV, Dr Rajeev Dixit was given special instruction by the higher education minister, Mohan Yadav, to ensure that the students are not charged exorbitantly. The instructions were given to Dixit after the minister learnt that a college affiliated to DAVV charged Rs 15,000 annually for a BBA course whereas other colleges charge nearly Rs 1.5 lakh.

During a function at DAVV, the minister said that the university should check their practice but to no avail.

