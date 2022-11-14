Indore: Sarang Utsav to be held at Mahesh Guard Line

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day Sarang Utsav (fete) is going to be organised at 15th Battalion of SAF (Mahesh Guard Line) from November 16. This fest will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm in the Manglik Bhawan courtyard in which various types of stalls of food items, paintings, gifts, swings and games will be set up for the entertainment of children. Police officials, employees and their family members and common citizens will be attending the fest.

The chief guest at the fest will be mayor Pushpamitra Bhargav, while the special guest will be Inspector General of Police (Indore Rural) Rakesh Gupta. During the Sarang Utsav, a friendly cricket match will also be played between the mayor’s team and the IG’s team on November 18.

