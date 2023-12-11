 Indore: Saraf Elected President, Sharma Secretary In TPA Election
Indore: Saraf Elected President, Sharma Secretary In TPA Election

Chief election officer CA Vikram Gupte informed that the elections of the Tax Practitioners Association are held every two years and the elections for the year 2023-25 were held on Sunday in Jal Auditorium.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
CA JP Saraf |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the biennial elections of Tax Practitioners Association (TPA) Indore, which were held on Sunday, senior tax consultant CA JP Saraf was elected president and CA Abhay Sharma was elected honorary secretary.

Chief election officer CA Vikram Gupte informed that the elections of the Tax Practitioners Association are held every two years and the elections for the year 2023-25 were held on Sunday in Jal Auditorium. In the election, 429 out of a total 533 voters exercised their franchise thus 80.48% voting took place in the elections.

As per the election results CA JP Saraf was elected president, CA Abhay Sharma honorary secretary, CA Manoj P Gupta vice president, CA Pranay Gupta jointsSecretary, advocate Govind Goyal treasurer, CA Sunil P. Jain CGST secretary and CA Krishna Garg SGST secretary.

CA Abhay Sharma

CA Abhay Sharma |

Outgoing president of TPA CA Shailendra Singh Solanki said that 13 candidates had contested in the election for the nine posts of the Executive Committee member, out of which the following were declared elected- CA Avinash Agarwal, CA Vijay Bansal, Nilendu Dave, CA Pankaj Shah, CA Abhishek Gang, CA Pramod Garg, CA Umesh Goyal, CA Deepak Maheshwari and CA Sanket Mehta.

Newly elected president CA J P Saraf stated that his priority will be to quickly resolve the practical difficulties of the members during practice. He plans to hold monthly meetings with top officials of Income Tax and GST; in which departments and professionals can solve practical problems through mutual discussion in the monthly meetings and this work will be done on priority.

