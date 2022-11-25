Indore: Sanwer Road Industrial Area to be named after Swami Vivekananda

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Sanwer Road Industrial Area will be known as Swami Vivekananda Industrial Area, while the stretch of road between Bhanwarkuan Square and Tejaji Nagar Square, which is under-construction, will be named after former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

Besides, Indore Development Residential Scheme No. 140 will be named after senior BJP leader Kushabhau Thakre, while any one road in the city will be named after Daddaji. An island garden on the service road at Musakhedi Square will be named after Deenanath Bhargav.

Proposals to this effect will be kept before Mayor-in-Council’s meeting scheduled to be held on Friday.

There are a total of 62 issues on the MiC’s agenda. Most of the issues, 29 to be precise, are related to the Pradhmantri Awas Yojana. The closed Hukumchand Mills land issue is also on the agenda.

For seeking recommendations and selecting NGOs for implementing the SMILE-75 Initiative, which is for making beggar-free cities, the proposal will also be kept before the MiC meeting. This is going to be the second meeting of MiC of the newly elected IMC council.

After this meeting, Speaker Munnalal Yadav, in consultation with mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and Leader of the Opposition Chintu Choukse, may decide on IMC’s council meeting tentatively in mid-December.

