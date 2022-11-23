Indore: Man ends life

e-Paper Get App
According to the MIG police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Dashrath Marmat, a resident of city’s Lala Ka Bagicha

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his residence in the MIG area. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason behind his suicide could not be known.

According to the MIG police station staff, the deceased has been identified as Dashrath Marmat, a resident of city’s Lala Ka Bagicha. He was found hanging by one of his family members on Tuesday after which he was taken to the hospital but it was too late. The police are investigating the case to know the reason for his suicide.

In another incident, a youth named Trilok, a resident of Prajapat Nagar died under mysterious circumstances. It is said that he had consumed some poisonous substance after which he was rushed to the hospital. The statements of his family members are being taken by the police to know the reason for his suicide.

