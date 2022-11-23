MP: Indore court rejects bail plea of Congress MLA Urea Loot Case

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Indore court rejects bail plea of Congress MLA Urea Loot Case

Senior Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadon have been named in a case of looting of urea

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Alot constituency, Manoj Chawla who is on run in an alleged urea loot was dealt a major blow after the Special Court in Indore rejected his bail plea on Wednesday.

The Congress MLA and a few others, including senior Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadon have been named in a case of looting of urea on November 10 after farmers complained that they were not getting proper supply of fertiliser in Ratlam district.

According to a complaint filed by the officer-in-charge, a case has been registered for robbery and assaulting public servants among other charges.

After the incident, Chawla is on the run.

On Wednesday, High Court advocate Rituraj Bhatnagar filed a bail plea on behalf of MLA Chawla, which was rejected by the Special Court. Now the special bench in Jabalpur will hear in this case.

As per the orders of the Supreme Court, a special court has been constituted for cases involving MLAs and MPs.

article-image

