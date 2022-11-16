Alot: Politics over urea loot incident intensifies

Urea representative Photo | Sources

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Politics over the recent urea loot incident reported at Alot tehsil of Ratlam district intensified as both party leaders launched salvo at each other. While former MLA Jitendra Gehlot of BJP taunted MLA Manoj Chawla about protecting the Constitution, on the other hand, Congress and farmer leader Ajay Panwar replied to him that whether only MLA Chawla took the oath alone, the district administration must have also taken it, so BJP leader should also teach them as well.

Notably, Alot police booked MLA Chawla, Congress leader Yogendra Singh Jadaun and others for obstructing government work after they opened a godown and distributed fertiliser to the farmers on Thursday. According to information, local MLA had opened the godown shutters after a technical glitch halted the digital fertiliser distribution system at the godown located on Taal Road.

After the incident, godown in-charge Bhagatram Yadu lodged a complaint in this connection on the same day at Alot police station for obstructing govt work. After an audit of the godown, the police found that 21 bags of urea and six bags of other fertilisers were falling short. Though the police arrested Jadaun from Indore, MLA Chawla is still on the run. Meanwhile, politics over the incident is at an all-time high as local BJP leaders in the area are leaving no stone unturned to take Congress leaders at a task, while Congress leaders are defending their MLA and leaders quoting the entire act as farmer-friendly.

On Wednesday, former MLA Jitendra Gehlot while taunting MLA Chawla, said that when the MLA takes oath in the assembly, he talks about protecting the Constitution, but instead of protecting the Constitution, Alot MLA have done the work of violating the Constitution which does not suit the people’s representative.

In reply, Congress leader Ajay Pawar said that he wanted to ask former MLA Jitendra Gehlot why only MLA Chawla took the oath alone. The district administration officials also took the oath of the same Constitution, so BJP leaders should also teach them a bit.