Alot: Commuters demand resumption of Firozpur-Janata Express

FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Firozpur-Janata Express, which was stopped due to the Covid outbreak around two-and-a-half years ago, has not yet resumed yet. Since train services are not yet operational, thousands of commuters on Delhi-Mumbai route who used to travel by these trains prior to the pandemic are facing problems.

At Vikramgarh Alot railway station, railway Up Downers Progressive Welfare Association handed over a memorandum with address to the Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding resumption of Firozpur-Janata Express.

In the memorandum, it was stated that this train was being operated by the Railways since the last 50 years. On the backdrop of Covid-19, the train was halted affecting lower-middle class and poor sections of the society who were worst hit as they had to avail other transport services, which were costlier than the train services.

The train runs between Mumbai Central and Firozpur Cantonment and stops at 95 stations including Alot, Ratlam and Vadodara.

Association members urged the railway minister to take cognisance and resume Firozpur Janata Express at the earliest. During which, divisional president of Railway Up Downers Progressive Welfare Association, Pankaj Soni, social workers including Amar Singh Jhala, Sandeep Sankhla, Lokendra Sharma, Narendra Panchal and others were also present. The memorandum was read by Lokendra Sharma.