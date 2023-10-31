Indore: Sanjay Shukla Richest; Owns Property Worth 104 Cr

Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Shukla, the Congress candidate from Indore-1, perhaps the richest candidate in the Indore division, has a total property of Rs 104 cr and if his wife’s property is combined then they own Rs 123 cr in property. Shukla is also the proud owner of over 125 heavy vehicles.

Shukla has made this disclosure in the affidavit filed along with the nomination papers. The 54-year-old sitting MLA of Congress party from Indore-1 assembly constituency and his wife have been filing their income tax returns for the last 5 years as part of a Hindu Undivided Family. He has 6 FIRs against him, primarily related to violation of public peace.

He possesses cash in hand of Rs 34,24,664, his wife Anjali has Rs 15,94,228 and HUF 6,70,060. He has FDs worth Rs 3,91,47,902 and 12 bank accounts. He has investments of Rs 17,97,49,075. He has insurance policies of Rs 5,67,00,000 and different makes of heavy vehicles numbering over 125. He also has parcels of agricultural land. Sanjay has immovable and immovable property Rs 81,08,95,180 and 23,25,83,309 respectively. His total property is Rs 104,34,78,489. His wife Anjali has immovable and immovable property of Rs 7,14,42,747 and 12,18,93,744 respectively, totalling Rs 19,33,36,491. The proud couple possess property worth Rs 123,68,14,980.