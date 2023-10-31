Indore: All MCC Violation Complaints Received On C-Vigil

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All 240 complaints received through C-Vigil app regarding violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) in Indore district have been resolved. The C-Vigil app has been made by the Election Commission of India so that information about MCC violations can be immediately received. The app was made active as soon as the MCC came into force on October 9.

Through the app, people can complain about any MCC violation through photos and videos. The people can download the app on their Android mobile phones by visiting Google Play Store. A control room has been set up at the Collector's office to receive complaints and take action. The control room is working under the guidance of collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T.

A total of 329 complaints have been received in the control room. Of these, 301 complaints have been resolved and the process to resolve the remaining 28 complaints is underway.

As all complaints received through the app have been resolved, the percentage of resolution of complaints received through C-Vigil is 100 percent. Of 89 complaints received offline, 61 complaints have been resolved.

