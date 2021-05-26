Indore: Sanitisation at war-footing in busy markets, hospitals

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday sanitised busy markets and government hospitals at war-footing as Covid curfew’s expiry draws closure.

Covid curfew would expire on May 29 but technically the market could open only on June 1 morning as weekend lockdown order is already in force.

Before the market open, the district administration wants all crowded places disinfected hence sanitization work has been intensified.

Sanitization work started from Dawa Bazaar in presence of Collector Manish Singh and municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal at 8 am.

Sanitization work also done in Siyaganj, Jawahar Marg, Bajaj Khana Chowk, Sarafa, Bartan Bazaar Marothia Bazaar, Sheetalamata Bazaar, and MTH Hospital, Super Specialist Hospital and other Covid-19 Campus and surrounding areas.

Nearly 30 vehicles in all major markets surrounding hospitals and crowded areas, including 10 tractors with 360 degree sanitization motor, 14 large pressure machines, 2 jet pressure machines, 4 jet tankers, sanitization was carried out.