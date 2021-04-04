Indore: Sandesh, Sanjana emerge champions in national junior tennis tournament

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sandesh Kurale of Maharashtra and Sanjana Sirimalla of Telangana won the boys and girl’s singles titles, respectively in the National Junior 2020 Tennis tournament, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by ITC on Saturday.

The boy’s singles title played at Indore Tennis Club was between two players of Maharashtra in which 9th seeded Sandesh Kurale defeated unseeded Manas Dhaman 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3). The first set was won by Manas but in the second set he could not maintain the rhythm.

Sandesh made a strong comeback by easily winning the second set. In the third set, both the players maintained their serve and made the score reach tiebreak. In which Sandesh won the showing his experience.

In the girls' singles title, second-seeded Telangana's Sanjana Sirimalla defeated third seed Suhitha Maruri of Karnataka 6–1, 6–3 in straight sets. In this match, who lasted for one hour and 10 minutes, Suhitha did not have one in front of Sanjana's fast forward service and excellent return. The winning players got 200 AITA points and the runners-up got 150 points.

The award of was distributed by Sandeep Yadav (Commissioner, Ujjain Division).On this occasion, Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association President Anil Mahajan, Secretary Anil Dhupar, Arjun Dhupar and Referee Anton D'Souza were present. Sajid Lodi conducted the programme.