Here's how All England Lawn Tennis association made Rs 1,069 crore despite cancelling Wimbledon due to COVID-19

While the world may be suffering from the economic depression that has arisen from the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the All-England Lawn Tennis Association has turned out to be the biggest gainer.
The Association, which hosts Wimbledon every year, has reportedly been $2 million (Rs 15.17 crore) every year for the past 17 years for pandemic insurance. As a result, with the tournament getting cancelled, Wimbledon isn’t at a loss. Insurance agents will be paying the All England Lawn Tennis Association $141 million (Rs 1,069 crore) as insurance money.
The tweet was shared by Darren Rovell, who is in the ‘business of sports betting’.
A lot of people have laughed at the irony, given that most nations have not prepared for a pandemic despite Microsoft CEO and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, warning that the world wasn’t ready to deal with a pandemic in 2015.
Notably, insurance companies in India have included COVID-19 insurance in their policies, following the outbreak. Even those who have existing policies have received messages saying that they will be covered for coronavirus.
