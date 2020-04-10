Here's how All England Lawn Tennis association made Rs 1,069 crore despite cancelling Wimbledon due to COVID-19

While the world may be suffering from the economic depression that has arisen from the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the All-England Lawn Tennis Association has turned out to be the biggest gainer.

The Association, which hosts Wimbledon every year, has reportedly been $2 million (Rs 15.17 crore) every year for the past 17 years for pandemic insurance. As a result, with the tournament getting cancelled, Wimbledon isn’t at a loss. Insurance agents will be paying the All England Lawn Tennis Association $141 million (Rs 1,069 crore) as insurance money.