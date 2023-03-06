Indore: Samagra ID to be linked with Aadhar free of charge

Representative Image | File picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. has instructed that no amount should be charged from beneficiaries for linking the Samagra ID with the Aadhaar. MP Online and CSC will do the needful. They have also been instructed to do this project for free. On the other hand, issuance of caste certificates at schools has begun in the distrcit.

The collector gave these instructions at the Time Limit meeting held at his office on Monday. He also directed that in view of the implementation of the Ladli Bahna Yojana, camps should be organised in all panchayats and Municipal councils to link the Samagra ID with Aadhaars. Along with this, the work of linking bank accounts with Aadhaars should also be initiated immediately. This work should be started as a campaign from today itself, he stated.

He informed that a special campaign has been started in the district to make caste certificates of students at the schools. He instructed that under the drive, all eligible students should be given caste certificate after filling up the application form. Collector Dr

Ilayaraja instructed in the meeting that applications for caste certificates should not be rejected without any valid reason. If rejected, reasons have to be stated clearly. No one should be harassed unnecessarily.

He reviewed the scholarship distribution work too and directed that the scholarship applications of the students should be verified immediately and the scholarship should be sanctioned.

Action should be taken against colleges for unnecessary delays and negligence in this regard.

He reviewed department-wise the disposal of the cases registered under the CM Helpline.

During the review, instructions were given that the cases should be resolved positively.

Applicants should get benefits accordingly. Don’t miss out on the benefits.

The works of Jal Jeevan Mission were also reviewed in the meeting. During the review, instructions were given to ensure effective implementation of this mission. Where the

works have been completed such as tanks and dumpwells have been built, water sources have been prepared, pipelines have been laid, connections have been made, water should be compulsorily distributed at 100% houses. When the distribution of drinking water is made at 100% houses, that water supply scheme should be transferred to the Panchayat.

The SDOs should also review the water supply scheme in their respective areas.

Instructions were given to issue show cause notices to deputy director horticulture, SDO Forest and Executive Engineer PIU for negligence in resolving CM helpline cases.

Instructions were given to deduct one day’s salary of the chief municipal officer of Manpur for being absent without permission in the meeting.

In the meeting, additional collector, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Rajesh Rathore, Sapna Lowanshi, CEO of Zilla Panchayat Vandana Sharma and other officers were present.

