Indore: ‘Saint Ravidas made resolve to end evils plaguing society’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of saint Ravidas on Wednesday, speakers stated him as a great social reformer, who gave resolve to end the evils of the society.

Different programmes were organised in the city to observe the birth anniversary of the seer. A district-level programme was organised at Alok Nagar, in the Musakhedi area. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLA Mahendra Hardia, divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma, collector Manish Singh, district panchayat CEO Vandana Sharma and other public representatives and officials were present on the occasion.

All the guests started the programme by garlanding the idol of Saint Ravidas. During the programme, a webcast of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s address given at the state-level programme organised in Bhopal was also made.

Addressing the people, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat said that Saint Ravidas was a prominent seer of the Bhakti movement, a social reformer and an icon of sacrifice and penance. He has instilled in all of us a resolution to live with confidence and enhance the pride of our nation by ending the evils of society. He also informed the people present at the programme about the schemes and programmes being conducted in the state for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes. He said it was the duty of all of us to spread information about the personality and work of Saint Ravidas to the people.

MLA Hardia spoke about the schemes being implemented by the Madhya Pradesh government for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes. He said that 10 students of his Assembly constituency who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, by taking advantage of the scholarship scheme run by the state government, were now studying abroad. Hardiya also said that a new community building was to be built at Alok Nagar in the Musakhedi area.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:29 PM IST