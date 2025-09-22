Indore: SAF Constable Bitten By Snake At The Battalion, Dies |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a constable posted in the 1st battalion of SAF In the Sadar Bazar area, lost his life after being bitten by a snake on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10 pm at the battalion. According to the police, constable Santosh Choudhary was informed about the snake and rushed to the spot. He had experience in catching snakes and had done so several times before, which is why he was called. But this time, the snake bit him on his right hand when he caught the snake hidden in window.

His colleagues immediately took him to the hospital, where he was given an anti-venom injection. Unfortunately, the poison spread quickly and he couldn't be saved. Santosh had been serving in the police force for 17 years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows Santosh trying to catch the snake, the snake hissing, and then suddenly striking him. The video highlights both the danger and the bravery involved.

It was recommended that Santosh be honoured as a martyr. The Commandant of the First Battalion praised him as a dedicated officer and an expert in handling snakes, and assured full support for his family. After the incident, a search operation for snakes was carried out in the stable area.

This heartbreaking event shows the risks police officers face in their duty. Constable Santosh will be remembered as a brave and committed officer.