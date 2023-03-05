Indore: Rush of visitors to see renovated Rajwada

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the last three days, over 3,600 people visited the Rajwada, and 45 of them were foreign tourists, exhibiting the abiding fascination of the people towards this heritage monument.

Due to renovation work, the Holkar era’s Rajwada had remained closed for the past seven years. It reopened its gates to the public on March 1, and since there has been a rush of tourists. While foreign tourists are being charged Rs 400 per person, Indian tourists are being asked to shell out only Rs 20.

Historian Zafar Ansari gave a special guided tour of the Rajwada to foreign tourists. He informed the tourists about the historic Rajwada palace, the Holkar dynasty and the city of Indore.

The renovation work of the Rajwada was done by the Indore Smart City, and over the years the officials had to face numerous challenges while renovating the building. However, now that the work has been completed, the visitors are having a grand experience.