Indore: Run One Jodhpur Train In Evening From City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the forthcoming meeting of Zonal Railway User Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), scheduled on Friday in Mumbai, the issue of expanding frequencies of trains running from the city and running them on daily basis will be raised. Prominently the demand of running Indore-Jodhpur train will be presented strongly. Currently both the trains are being run in the wee hours.

Jagmohan Verma, senior member of Zonal Railway User Consultative Committee, Western Railway Mumbai, informed here on Wednesday that in the 35th meeting of ZRUCC scheduled in Mumbai on February 16, various issues will be put forward for resolution. He mentioned that currently two trains are being run from the city for Jodhpur in the morning. One of them should be run in the evening or night. Currently, both the trains are running from the city at an interval of only 90 minutes. Indore-Dehradun Express should be run from only one fixed platform throughout the week. Indore to Patna, Indore to Howrah, Indore to Puri, Indore-Guwahati, Indore-New Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Indore-Nagpur trains should be run daily. Bhopal-Pratapgarh Express and Bhopal-Lucknow Express should be extended up to the city, Mhow-Prayagraj Express should be extended up to Unchahar. Indore-Veraval Express should be extended up to Somnath, Indore-Gandhidham Express should be extended up to Bhuj and Indore-Yeshwantpur Express should be extended up to Mysuru. A MEMU train should be run on Indore to Chittorgarh route. Indore-Patna Rajendra Nagar Express should be halted at Buxar and Arrah stations.