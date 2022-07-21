Indore: RTO sells scrap through bidding for over Rs 45L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to get rid of the scrap of condemned vehicles wearing down on the Regional Transport Office campus, the officials sold the junk for over Rs 45 lakh on Wednesday. The bidding for the junk had taken place for the second time on Tuesday and, this time, the bidding amount was less than Rs 1.5 crore from the last bid for the same scrap. However, the company failed to deposit the bidding amount in the given time after which the RTO had to call for another round of bidding to get rid of the scrap.

According to ARTO Archana Mishra, the previous company who won the bidding failed to deposit the bidding amount in time due to which their demand draft of Rs 4 lakh was confiscated.

Treasury officer Amit Yadav said New Bombay Disposal Company has won the new bid with the highest amount of Rs 45 lakh. The company will have to deposit the bidding amount in a month and dispose of the scrap at the earliest opportunity.

Four more buses seized

Regional transport officer Jitendra Raghuvanshi continued the drive against buses running without permit and seized four buses on Wednesday. Buses of the RKDF Institute and Dewas City Transport were seized during the inspection drive launched by the RTO at Mangalia. During the drive, the team checked more than 50 buses and found anomalies in four. Most of the buses did not have permits, while some were also running with retreaded tyres

Read Also Bhopal: Man nabbed from Pune cheated over 100 loan seekers