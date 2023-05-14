Indore: RTO issues over 1000 learning licences in three days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the campaign to provide on the spot learning licences, the Regional Transport Office officials have issued over 1000 learning licences in three days.

Moreover, the officials have also taught the college students how to get their learning licences online just by clearing an online test.

RTO officials held four camps in different private universities and colleges in last couple of days.

“We have organised four camps in four different colleges of the city under ‘Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan 2.0’. We received a good response to the camps as many students learnt how to apply for learning licences online and got the same in just few minutes,” ARTO Archana Mishra said. The ARTO and her team informed the students about applying for renewal of licences and other processes along with the session on traffic norms and road safety.

“We have issued learning licences to about 1000 applicants in three days which has the validity of 6 months. The applicant can appear for the driving test in RTO from one month to six months of obtaining the learning licence and to get the permanent driving licence,” Mishra said.

RTO staff including Alok Ashthana, Mrigendra Bhargava, Atul Joshi, Vijay Saini, Dilip Godiya, Sachin Bhadale, Rohit Atut, and Ankit Chintaman helped the students in getting their licences in few clicks.

Action against buses continues

The Regional Transport Office continued its drive against errant drivers running their vehicles without permit, going on the wrong side, or diving without helmet\seat belt in the city on Saturday.

According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO has been running the special checking drive against commuters violating norms.

“We are continuously checking vehicles. We found many buses overloaded and fined them violation of rules of Motor Vehicle Act,” the RTO said.

He said that over 70 buses were checked on Saturday and slapped a fine of Rs 87,500 on them. The buses were found guilty of overloading, using pressure