Indore: RTO cracks down on auto-rickshaws, checks over 650 vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on the directions of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, a team of regional transport office continued to crack down on the auto-rickshaws on Monday.

According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, hearing a writ petition filed in Jabalpur, the court has directed officials to take action against auto-rickshaws that are violating norms.

"In last four days, our team has checked over 650 auto-rickshaws and seized about 20 auto-rickshaws which were running without a permit, pollution under control certificate, and driving licence," RTO said.

The checking drive was launched in Vijay Nagar, Sukhliya, and Palasia areas.

He added that they will continue to act against such vehicles along with cracking a whip on polluting vehicles.

Bid to pull down AQI; action on polluting vehicles

Aiming to pull down the increasing AQI in the city, RTO said they will launch a drive on polluting vehicles and carry out surprise inspection at pollution under control centres.

"During the task force meeting, collector Ilayaraja T directed us to act against polluting vehicles, including private and commercial vehicles. We will launch the drive with the help of pollution control board," officials added.