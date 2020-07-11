Indore: Rs 7500 crore Metro project crawling under ‘Kamal’ government

Indore: The most awaited project of the city, The Metro Rail project has come to a near standstill due to lack of labourers and also due to certain issues that have to be resolved by the officials.

The project was inaugurated by former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath in September 2019. The construction work was in progress till March 2020 but after the lockdown the work has stopped. Though other construction agencies such as PWD and IDA have restarted their construction work from the beginning of June, the Rs 7500 crore Metro project has not.

The managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited, Nitesh Kumar Vyas said, "In Indore the work has started at Super Corridor area whose plan was passed recently. The other plans are yet to be sanctioned. The work in other sections will also start soon after officials are appointed in Indore for the project. The project is delayed due to three months of lockdown. No prediction can be made when the project will get completed because there are many issues which require to be resolved. Arranging for manpower is the responsibility of the construction company's contractor, not mine."

An official at Bhopal Metro office who requested anonymity said that all the labourers which the company had brought from various states have gone back to their homes during the lockdown, and lack of workers is affecting the project. The work was already at a snail pace due to many internal issues and delays. Due to the impact of corona no date can be given when the Phase-1 of Indore Metro Rail project will get completed.