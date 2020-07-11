Indore: Rs 7500 crore Metro project crawling under ‘Kamal’ government

Indore: The most awaited project of the city, The Metro Rail project has come to a near standstill due to lack of labourers and also due to certain issues that have to be resolved by the officials.
The project was inaugurated by former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath in September 2019. The construction work was in progress till March 2020 but after the lockdown the work has stopped. Though other construction agencies such as PWD and IDA have restarted their construction work from the beginning of June, the Rs 7500 crore Metro project has not.
The managing director of Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company Limited, Nitesh Kumar Vyas said, "In Indore the work has started at Super Corridor area whose plan was passed recently. The other plans are yet to be sanctioned. The work in other sections will also start soon after officials are appointed in Indore for the project. The project is delayed due to three months of lockdown. No prediction can be made when the project will get completed because there are many issues which require to be resolved. Arranging for manpower is the responsibility of the construction company's contractor, not mine."
An official at Bhopal Metro office who requested anonymity said that all the labourers which the company had brought from various states have gone back to their homes during the lockdown, and lack of workers is affecting the project. The work was already at a snail pace due to many internal issues and delays. Due to the impact of corona no date can be given when the Phase-1 of Indore Metro Rail project will get completed.
Protest against Metro, MP Lalwani supported
Earlier on February 28, 2020, Member of Parliament from Indore Lok Sabha constituency, Shankar Lalwani, came out in support of shopkeepers who were opposing the construction of underground metro rail stations in between Gandhi Hall to Bada Ganapati, arguing that it would ruin their business. Lalwani discussed the issue with the metro rail officers and urged them to find an amicable solution. He also said that the planning team should again discuss the road plan on the disputed stretch so that the shopkeepers are not inconvenienced in any way.
THE METRO RAIL PROJECT
The completion of Phase-1 of the Metro Rail project was expected till 2022. The route of the metro will be 31.55 km with 29 stations. The estimated cost of the project is of Rs 7500 crore and the project was targeted to be completed in four years.
TIMELINE OF THE PROJECT
July 16, 2018: Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) issued for Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct of tender value Rs 257 Crore
September 20, 2018: Highway Developer Dilip Buildcon Limited awarded tender for Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct for tender value of Rs 229.0 crore
August 29, 2018: A team comprising Jitendra Dubey, technical director, Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Company from Bhopal visited the city and surveyed the area from where the metro rail would pass.
October 3, 2018: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the implementation of Indore Metro Rail project.
December 13, 2018: Kamal Nath was elected as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.
September 14, 2019: Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister Kamal Nath laid the foundation stone for Indore Metro Project at MR-10 Road.
February 28, 2020: Shopkeepers in Kothari Market opposed the construction of underground metro rail station in between Gandhi Hall to Bada Ganapati.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)