Panic in Indore as 11 people from one building test positive for COVID-19

Indore: There was panic in Bholaram Ustad Marg of Bhawarkuan Police Station area on Saturday as 11 people tested positive for COVID-19 from a multi storey building. These patients live in two adjacent flats in Vishal Urbane apartment complex. They were the close contacts of a man who had tested positive for the virus about four days ago.

According to contact tracing in-charge, Dr Anil Dongre, most of these patients are asymptomatic. “We have started contact tracing of all the patients. Their samples had been taken earlier when a man living in the building was found to be positive,” he said.

Dr Dongre said that they have started taking the samples of other people in the building, as well as sanitising it as precautionary measure. Incidentally, a doctor had also tested positive from the same building about two months ago.

After a drop in the rate of positive patients to below 1%, the city recently saw a surge in cases again. 89 patients tested positive on Friday, and the rate of positive COVID-19 patients was 5.06% for the day.

“As the city is unlocked, people are mingling. Due to this, a rise in cases can be seen. However, the recovery rate is better and people are recovering fast. The trend with COVID-19 positive patients is still that of ‘family transmission’ as people from one family or their contacts are testing positive. The trend is not scattered, which is a relief for us,” Dr Dongre added.

Earlier, Mahant Complex in Malharganj had emerged as a hot spot in the city as over 70 people had tested positive from the multi-storey building located in the centre of the city.

As many as 28 patients were also found to be COVID-19 positive in Hatod afew days ago, after which the area was again put under lockdown. The total number of positive patients in Indore is 5176 and total number of active cases is 959.