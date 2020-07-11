Strick lockdown to be imposed in Indore district on every Sunday

Amid escalating COVID-19 cases, a strict lockdown and curfew will be observed across Indore district on Sunday. This will be in effect on every Sunday, starting from July 12.
Announcing the same, the Collector and District Magistrate have released an order on Saturday afternoon. He also appealed to people to stay at home and to abide by all COVID-19 related precautions and protocols.
Further details awaited.
