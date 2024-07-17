Indore: Rs 7 Crore Swept Away In Water Leakage At MYH's New OT Complex

Dampen walls of the newly constructed OT complex in MY Hospital |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recently completed modern operation theatre (OT) complex at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, constructed at a cost of over Rs 7 crore, is already plagued with significant construction flaws, including water leakage from the roof and dampness on the walls. These issues have prevented the complex from being operational, raising concerns about the quality of the construction. Despite waterproofing measures, these defects persist, delaying the facility being dedicated to the patients.

The Project Implementation Unit (PIU) of PWD has oversaw the construction of the modern OT complex, which includes eight major and one minor OT. 'The construction work is officially complete but the hospital management has not yet taken control of the facility due to the existing defects. Consequently, the complex remains locked and patients face prolonged delays in accessing these new OTs,' hospital staff said.

The new OT complex will be allocated department-wise, and elective surgeries will be performed. The complex includes a 30-bed ICU equipped with advanced features such as metal and glass ceilings. This expansion will increase the total number of OTs at MY Hospital, which currently has 15, including those in the burn unit.

Toilet water leaking in OT complex

The college management has attributed the water leakage to the prior construction of toilets in the area. However, Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean MGM Medical College, termed it a leakage due to water tanks and said that they have been waiting for the construction agency to act over the same. Letters have been sent to the Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation to address this issue promptly.

Rajesh Makwana from the PIU Department stated, 'Water is entering the OT due to earlier construction of toilets on the upper floor. Letters have been written to PWD and Municipal Corporation by the college management. They will be resolved soon.'

Hospital super, college hide issues from Minister

During a recent visit by Health Minister Rajendra Shukla to MGM Medical College, MY Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav and college authorities hid the issues relating to the OT complex from the minister. Moreover, the hospital staff was seen afraid of the minister's visit to the hospital and they only boasted on other achievements, leaving the minister unaware of critical issues.