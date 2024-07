Bhopal: Upper Lake Still Requires 7 Ft To Touch FTL, Current Level At 1659.9 Ft

Bhopal Upper Lake | F

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The city received light rain on Friday, a weather trend, which has continued since past one week. After consistent rainfall in nearby districts, Bhopal Municipal Corporation on Monday checked the Bhadbhada dam gates as Upper Lake water level has increased with heavy rain in Sehore district.

Municipal commissioner Harendra Naryan took stock of water level in Upper Lake and Bhadbhada dam. Upper Lake level is 1659.3ft while Full Tank Level (FTL) is 1666.8O ft.

Heavy rain occurred in Khargone (Bhikangaon - 109 mm), Sehore (City - 82 mm), Alirajpur (Katthiwada - 75 mm) & Dhar (Nisarpur - 72.2 mm) in last 24 hours, according to meteorological department.

Besides, thunderstorm and rain were reported in all districts of revenue divisions like Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol and districts like Guna, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Tikamgarh, Satna, Maihar, Sidhi and Singrauli.

According to department officials, heavy rain with lightning is likely to occur in Vidisha (Udayagiri), Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur (Bhedaghat), Dewas, Dhar (Mandu), south west Narmadapurm, Mandsaur.

Moderate thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in Datia (Ratangarh), Gwalior, Bhind, Neemuch, Seoni, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Betul, Tikamgarh, Harda, North and South-East Naramadapurm (Pachmarhi), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Mandla (Kanha), Balaghat (Pench), Indore Narsingpur, Sehore, Ratlam, Ashoknagar in next 24 hours.

Light thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in Bhopal, Guna, Niwari (Orchha), Chhatarpur (Khajuraho), Raisen (Bhimbetika/Sanchi), Rajgarh, Agar, Shajapur, Ujjain, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani (Bawangaja), Khargone (Maheshwar), Burhanpur, Panna (Tiger Reserve), Katni, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Dindori and Anuppur (Amarkanthak).