Indore: Rs 40 Cr. To Be Deposited In Accounts Of 4 Lakh Women

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): History will be written in the district on June 10, when more than 4 lakh women will be benefited in a single day under the Mukhya Mantri Ladli Bahna Yojana. On this day, an amount of Rs 1,000 will be deposited in the bank accounts of women. After this, they will start getting Rs 1,000 on the 10th of every month. This month, an amount of more than Rs 40 cr. would be transferred to the banks for depositing an amount of Rs 1,000 each in the accounts of the Ladli Bahna.

The district in-charge and home minister Dr Narottam Mishra informed this on Thursday while holding a review meeting regarding the implementation of the scheme. Police commissioner Makarand Deoskar, collector Dr Ilayaraja T, MLA Ramesh Mendola and other public representatives and officers of concerned departments were present in the meeting. Dr Mishra said that this scheme is being implemented as per the intention of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The collector informed that 4.39 lakh women have registered in the district. Of these, at present 4.12 lakh women would be benefited while the amount will be deposited in the accounts of the remaining women after completion of formalities. He informed that acceptance letters have been distributed to more than 3.50 lakh women in the district.

Acceptance letters will also be distributed to the remaining women after June 10.

