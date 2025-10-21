Indore News: Fire In 22 Places, Including Two Factories, Within 24 Hours | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fire broke out in 22 places (18 places on Diwali night and four on Tuesday) in the city, an officer said on Tuesday. The major blazes occurred at a cardboard factory and an oil factory in the city. However, no casualty was reported.

According to the fire brigade, the firefighters rushed to the spots and managed to control the flames in time. From late Monday night to early Tuesday morning, the fire department continued to receive calls of fire incidents from different parts of the city.

The first major fire broke out in a cardboard factory on Sanwer Road on Monday night. It was brought under control after using more than 1.24 lakh litres of water. Later, in another incident, fire erupted in an oil factory in Vidur Nagar at around 1 AM.

Local residents alerted the fire brigade and nearly one lakh litres of water was used to extinguish the blaze. Authorities are assessing the exact cause and the extent of the losses in both cases.

In other incidents, a tree caught fire on Chitawad Road but the blaze was quickly controlled. In Udyog Nagar, garbage behind a Reliance petrol pump caught fire. In Kushwah Nagar and Banganga, household goods were destroyed after fire broke out in a house. Near the Sky Building on AB Road, a tree and a house caught fire.

In Subhash Nagar and Pardeshipura, civic supplies stored in a government school were damaged by fire. In Nandlalpura vegetable market, a spark from firecrackers ignited a kiosk. In Siyaganj, a shop caught fire. In Manik Bagh, a car was gutted after a parking area near an under-construction building caught fire. Two two-wheelers were damaged in a fire in Kumhar Khadi and another place.