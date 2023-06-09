Madhya Pradesh: Car Runs Over Woman Going To Ladli Behna Yojna Camp In Gwalior

Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A four-wheeler ran over a 45-year-old woman outside Dusshera Maidan under Shatipur police station on Wednesday, the police said on Thursday.

The police registered a case against the car driver on the complaints of the woman’s brother.

According to the police, woman’s brother Ravi Sisodiya, a resident of ShatipurBajriya, said his sister Shakuntala, resident of Harkhera, was walking to a camp for benefits under Ladli Behna Yojna.

As soon as she crossed a divider near Dussehra Maidan, a vehicle hit her. She sustained head injuries.

The commuters informed the police who rushed her to a hospital where she died.

Town inspector of Shatipur Vinay Sharma said the car had been seized and a case registered against its driver.

Body of 70-year-old man found

The body of an unidentified 70-year-old man was found in a forest near Sirol area of the district on Thursday, the police.

The police sent the body for post mortem. Two more unidentified bodies found in Sirol area in the past two days have been kept in the morgue.

Town inspector of Sirol Gajendra Singh Dhakad said he had received a tipoff that a body was found near the highway in the Kepas Kand Bari Nagar area.

The police sent the body for post mortem and was trying to identify the man.

