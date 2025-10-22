Govardhan Puja In Indore: Early Festivities Light Up City; Main Rituals On October 22 | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city witnessed the beginning of Govardhan Puja festivities on October 21, with temples, community spaces, and gaushalas coming alive with devotional preparations, cultural offerings, and symbolic rituals. The celebrations continue today, October 22, with the main puja and Annakut rituals set to draw large gatherings across Indore.

In several parts of the city, symbolic mounds representing Govardhan Hill were created using mud and cow dung, adorned with flowers and food items. Devotees decorated cows with turmeric, garlands, and coloured fabrics, acknowledging their significance in the ritual. Traditional songs and bhajans filled temple premises as families gathered to begin offerings from the evening.

Temples such as ISKCON Indore hosted early Annakut preparations, with over 56 food items being arranged in elaborate displays to be offered today. Devotees were seen performing parikrama (circumambulation) around the Govardhan mound late into the evening. Volunteers coordinated arrangements for crowd management and community feasting, with thousands expected to join the main event.

Nicky Surekha, who manages a gaushala on the city s outskirts and practises organic farming, said, "Govardhan Puja reminds us of our roots. It's not just about tradition it s about living in harmony with nature. Caring for cows, using natural farming methods, and offering local produce during Annakut are acts of gratitude and sustainability."

Ritual timings for October 22

As per the Hindu calendar, the Pratipada Tithi continues until 8:16 PM on 22 October. Religious leaders and organisers have marked today as the appropriate day for the main Govardhan Puja rituals. Auspicious timings (muhurat) fall between 6:27 AM and 8:43 AM, and again from 3:30 PM to 5:45 PM.

Across Indore, local temples and neighbourhoods are organising Annakut offerings, aartis, and community meals. Devotees will place elaborate food displays in front of idols, worship cows, and conduct rituals that symbolises gratitude towards nature and the cycle of nourishment.

At gaushalas, arrangements have been made for visitors to feed the cattle and participate in cultural activities focused on environmental and agrarian values. Cleanliness drives and eco-conscious rituals are also being promoted alongside religious observance.