Indore: Rs 30,000 recovery notice issued to temple manager

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), on Monday, sent a notice to the Ranjit Hanuman temple manager for recovery of Rs 30,000 as participants of the ‘Prabhat Pheri’ organised by him have damaged plants and saplings planted on the road divider.

Early on Monday, many of the devotees in the procession had climbed up on the road divider and crushed the saplings planted on it.

Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that, as part of its beautification project, IMC had planted saplings on the road dividers and green belts in the city. “The saplings on the road dividers from Ranjit Hunuman temple to Annapurna, via Mhow Naka, were crushed by the participants of the ‘Prabhat Pehri’ for which the procession organiser was issued a recovery notice for damaging the plants,” she said.

Deputy commissioner (Garden) Kailash Joshi said the plants had got damaged due to lack of proper arrangements for the procession. Joshi informed Pal about the incident and she roped in a team to assess the damage caused to IMC. The team stated that the cost of the saplings would be Rs 30,000. She then ordered that a recovery notice be issued to the temple manag

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 08:47 AM IST