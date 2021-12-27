Bhopal: Laghu Udyog Bharti hands over 16-point charter of demands to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Laghu Udyog Bharati, an organization of micro and small industries, met the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and handed over a 16-point charter of demands to him, as per the organisation.

The delegation comprised of former national president of the organisation Jitendra Gupta, state ppresident Mahesh Gupta, state general secretary Arun Soni, state vice-president Rajesh Mishra and Madhya Bharat division president Uma Sharma.

State general secretary Arun Soni told the media that the chief minister was apprised of the problems of micro and small entrepreneurs prevailing in the state through the 16-point charter of demands.

The demands include exemption from mandi fee on pulses coming from outside the state, action on pending payments to warehouse owners and utilization of lakhs of tones of wheat stored in the warehouses.

The organization said there was a lack of coordination between the ministry of micro, small and medium and the department of IPIC, which should be removed; charges under section 304A of IPC be pressed instead of section 304 in case of any accidental death in the industrial units; exemption of up to 50 workers be given under the Factory Act as earlier; condition of experience and turnover be abolished in the tender to be issued for HDPE pipe and submersible pump supply etc.

The other demands include 50 percent reservation for the micro and small units engaged in manufacturing in the state on all the tenders and government purchases in the state; abolition of double tax being collected by DIC/AKVN in the form of maintenance charge and property tax by municipal corporation; payment of pending amount of Rs 450 crores against the subsidy; plots be given on the basis of first come first serve after closing of the auction process etc.

As per the organisation the chief minister appreciated the work of micro, small scale industries and assured the delegation of looking into its demands.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 11:33 PM IST