Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh logs 41 fresh cases, zero death; active tally at 252

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the addition of 41 cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday rose to 7,93,696, health department officials said.

The state also reported cases of the Omicron variant of the virus for the first time, after nine foreign returnees were found infected in Indore, and seven of them have already been discharged post-recovery, they said.

The coronavirus infection recovery count in the state increased to 7,82,912 after 21 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,532 as no patient succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, while the state is now left with 252 active cases.

As 58,993 swab samples were examined during the day, the overall number of tests in MP went up to 2,33,91,076, the officials added.

A total of 10,13,13,154 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 40,139 on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,93,696, new cases 41, death toll 10,532, recoveries 7,82,912, active cases 252, number of tests so far 2,33,91,076.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:42 AM IST