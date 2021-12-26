Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association announces cross-country team for Nationals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Athletics Association has declared the stateís athletics team for National Cross Country Race scheduled to be held on January 15 next year in Nagaland, said the secretary of the association, A Murlidhar, while talking to Free Press on Sunday.

The state delegation has been selected on the basis of the performances of athletes at the Inter-district cross country race held in Betul on December 12, he added.

The team comprises Uttam Chand (Jabalpur Corp), Harjot Veer Singh (Jabalpur Corp), Naveen Chauhan (Dewas Corp), Abhishek Soni (Bhopal), Sahil Kumar (Jabalpur Corp) and Narendra Rajput in the men's category.

Manisha (Dewas Corp), Jyoti Chauhan (Morena), Varsha Tekam (Mandla), Anu Chaudhary (Panna), Bhagwati Dangi (Bhopal Karpo) and Radha Markam (Mandla) have been selected in the women's category.

Vishnu Verma (Sehore), Gurmeet Singh (Bhopal Corp), Vineet Yadav (Bhopal), Jugnu Kumar (Bhopal), Kamal Vanshkar (Narsinghpur) and Talib Khan (Bhind) have been selected in under-20 boysí category.

Ranjana Devi Patel (Bhopal), Sandhya (Bhopal), Nidhi Bavaria (Chhindwara), Anshika (Jabalpur Corp), Sakshi Verma (Sehore) and Gayatri Kewat (Datia) have been selected in under-20 girlsí category.

Sandeep Kumar (Bhopal) and Uday Pratap Singh (Bhind) will represent the state in under-18 boysí category.

Khushi Raghuvanshi (Jabalpur Corp) and Renu Kewat (Satna Corp) will represent MP in under-18 girlsí category.

Awadhesh (Bhind) and K Ashok (Katni) have been selected in under-16 boysí category while Sonam Parmar (Bhopal) and Megha (Ujjain) in girlsí category.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 11:51 PM IST