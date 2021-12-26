Omicron scare: Himachal, Madhya Pradesh report first cases of the variant; Odisha adds four more to its tally

Odisha has reported four new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to eight. Himachal Pradesh reported it's first case of Omicron. Whereas Madhya Pradesh found eight Omicron cases in Indore.

Himachal Pradesh reported first case of Omicron. The person had returned from Canada on December 18. The patient's latest RTPCR is negative and her three close contacts have also tested negative, said State Health Department.

Eight cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been found at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, state Home Narottam Mishra said on Sunday.

This is the first time that the MP government has reported cases of the new virus variant in the state.

"Eight Omicron cases have been found in Indore. Out of these patients, six have recovered and have been discharged while two are undergoing treatment," Mishra, who is the state government's spokesman, told reporters.

He said around 3,000 people recently returned to Indore from abroad and 26 of them were found to be infected with the coronavirus.

"Omicron was confirmed in the genome sequencing of eight of these people," he said.

The samples of these people, who returned to the state's industrial hub Indore from different countries, were taken between December 17 and 21, according to officials.

Odisha has reported four new Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the cases of the new variant of coronavirus to eight, informed State Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Sunday.

According to Mishra, four foreign returnees including two from Nigeria, two from Saudi Arabia, and one from the UAE have tested positive for Omicron.

"Four new Omicron cases reported in the state, four foreign returnees, two from Nigeria, one from UAE, and one from Saudi Arabia have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID19. The total number of Omicron cases now stands at eight," said Mishra.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that the tally of Omicron in the country has risen to 415.

