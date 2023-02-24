Indore: Rs 2.5 crore theft at bussinessman's house; 4 including prime accused held

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons, including the prime accused, were arrested with stolen goods worth Rs 6 lakh, police said on Thursday. The accused had stolen cash and valuables worth Rs 2.5 crore from the house of a businessman in the Lasudia area last year. The prime accused had bought land for one of the accused with the stolen money. One of the accused had bought the stolen gold ornaments.

FLASHBACK

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said a theft incident occurred at the house of businessman Karan Rathi in Shanti Niketan Colony in July 2022. Rs 3 lakh in cash, foreign currency and jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore were stolen from there. A team led by TI Dudhi was constituted by the senior officer to identify the accused. The CCTVs installed at many places were checked by the police.

THE PROBE

During the investigation, the police found that accused Manohar Singh is the kingpin of the gang and he hails from Unhel in Ujjain district. His accomplice Dheeraj Sisodiya is the resident of Agar Malwa district. The police later arrested their accomplices Ishwar Singh and Darbar Singh, the resident of Kalindi Gold Township in the city. They allegedly informed that Manohar had bought land for Ishwar Singh as he helped him in the theft. The police seized the registry papers and a car used in the crime from the accused.

Later, accused Dheeraj was arrested following the lead given by the accused. After that, accused Manohar was caught. The accused informed the police that they had sold the gold and silver ornaments to one Raju Jadhav in Nagda. Dudhi said that one Sattar was also involved in the

case but he died a few days ago. Raju was later caught by the police and recovered 100 grams of gold worth Rs 6 lakh from him. Probe is on.