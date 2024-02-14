Indore: Rs 21,161 Cr Budget Of West Discom Approved

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Board of Directors of the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company on Monday approved an annual budget of Rs 21,161 for the financial year 2024-25.

The budget received approval from state energy secretary and company chairman Raghuraj MR, along with other virtual participants from Bhopal. During the meeting, Raghuraj emphasised the importance of focusing on online services to expedite processes, enhance monitoring, and boost consumer satisfaction. He urged swift approval of new connections within three days and emphasised the promotion of solar energy across residential, agricultural, industrial, and commercial sectors. This initiative not only aims to reduce electricity bills but also to contribute to environmental improvement by curbing pollution. Raghuraj also called for collaboration with IIM Indore on micro-irrigation initiatives.

The energy secretary directed the organisation to conduct health camps for employees' well-being, providing necessary assistance if any employee faces health issues after examination. The meeting highlighted the financial performance of the Western Region Company during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, showcasing positive developments. Managing director Amit Tomar provided updates on efforts to minimise losses on high-loss-making feeders, rural development schemes, smart meterisation, and the appointment of Mal Singh Bhaydiya as the company's new director.

The meeting also featured insights from various company officials, including directors Puneet Dubey, Sachin Talewar, chief general manager Rinkesh Kumar Vaish, and others, who shared their perspectives on the company's operations and future plans.